Community Briefs, April 18

Author to speak at museum

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday speaker series “Undertold Stories Of Southern Nevada” continues tonight, April 18.

Beginning at 6 p.m., author Karen Wilkes will present “Life of a Miner in the South.” Wilkes is a native Nevadan who grew up in Pioche, a mining town. She has written three books: “Blue Sky and a Buick,” “Bishop on Horseback” and “Trampin’ in Pard.”

The presentation will be held in the Segerblom Theatre at the museum, 1305 Arizona St.

Wine, chocolate event planned by AAUW

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, is hosting its Wine and Chocolate event Saturday, April 20, on the patio at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St..

The evening, scheduled from 6-9 p.m., will include wine, chocolate and smooth jazz.

There also will be a silent auction featuring gifts and discount cards from local restaurant.

Cost is $15 per person and includes a souvenir Boulder Dam Hotel

wine glass. Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance in the hotel’s lobby.

Proceeds will benefit the group’s college scholarship fund.

Artists invited to plein air event

Boulder City History & Arts Foundation and Boulder City Art Guild are teaming up to promote local historic people and places with its plein air day Saturday, April 27.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. artists are invited to set up easels or bring sketchbooks in front of the Browder building, 552 Nevada Way, to paint the first commercial business downtown or Ida Browder, who operated a cafe in the building.

The pieces can be finished on site or at home.

The completed artworks will be displayed inside the auditorium at the Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, as part of Historic Preservation Day 2019 and judged by the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

For additional information or to sign up, contact Ray Turner at 702-461-6842.

Research institute president to speak

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting today, April 18, at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be John Tsarpalas, president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Movie, classes on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego challenge, 11 a.m. today, April 18, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Romance book club, 6 p.m. today, April 18, at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St. An appetizer will be provided

■ Family movie, 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, in the community room. “Peter Rabbit” will be shown. Bring blankets, folding chairs, snacks and drinks.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, April 20, in the board room. Bring your own guitar and learn how to play basic chords.

■ Cooking class, handmade pasta, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the community room.

■ Blood drive, noon to 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, in the community room. “Sign up to donate at https://www.bloodhero.com/ using code bclibrary.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the board room. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the board room. For those 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the community room.

Note: The library will be closed Sunday, April 21, for Easter.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to mark National Park Week

Lake Mead National Recreation Area begins a week of activities and observances as part of National Park Week.

To kick things off, entrance fees to the park will be waived Saturday, April 20, though fees for camping, lake use or concessions still apply.

Throughout the week, the Park Service encourages visitors to share their experiences on social media. Daily observances are: Saturday, April 20: National Junior Ranger Day, #JuniorRangerDay; Sunday, April 21: Military and Veterans Recognition Day, #MilitaryAndVeteransRecognition; Monday, April 22: Earth Day, #EarthDay; Tuesday, April 23: Transportation Tuesday, #TransportationTuesday #NPSOnTheMove; Wednesday, April 24: Wild Wednesday, #WildWednesday; Thursday, April 25: Throwback Thursday, #ThrowbackThursday; Friday, April 26: Friendship Friday, #FriendshipFriday #NPSFriends; Saturday, April 27: Bark Ranger Day, #BarkRanger; and Sunday, April 28: Park Rx Day, #ParkRx, #HealthyParksHealthyPeople.

A Junior Ranger Day event is planned for Saturday, April 27, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. The 13th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include interactive stations with activities for children that focus on nature and water safety. Rangers will offer information about careers with the Park Service and there will be a K-9 demonstration. Smokey Bear, Mojave Max and Coastie, the talking robot boat, also will be on hand.

Children will be invited to become junior rangers by completing activities. They will be sworn in and receive a junior ranger badge and certificate. In addition, all fourth-graders will receive an Every Kid in a Park pass that grants them and three guests free admission to more than 2,000 federal public lands.

See Spot Run sets Bow Wow Bingo

See Spot Run will hold its annual fundraiser Bow Wow Bingo on Saturday, April 27, on the patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

The event will include dinner, raffle and bingo.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and bingo is scheduled from 7-9 p.m.

Each ticket includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the last game.

Tickets, at $35 for an individual or $60 a couple, can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, outside Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or by calling 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616.

Auditions scheduled for BC’s Got Talent

Performers are being sought to compete in the 10th annual BC’s Got Talent show presented by the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation. They will vie in three age divisions: 10 and younger, 11-18 and 19 and older.

Auditions will be held from noon to 3 p.m. May 4 in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Those who would like to audition should call or text Justin Keogh at 702-480-3615.

BC’s Got Talent will be presented at 7 p.m. May 25 in the amphitheater at Boulder City Library.

Pride in Purity to host golf tournament

Pride in Purity will present its inaugural Regina Rita Howard Memorial charity golf tournament Saturday, May 4, at Desert Will Golf Club at MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson.

The four-person scramble will include two hole-in-one challenges, a team grand prize, closest to the pin contest and longest drive prize.

Cost is $125 per person, which includes an awards lunch.

The tournament begins with registration at 6:30 a.m.; play begins at 8.

For more information, visit http://www.prideinpurity.com, email prideinpurity@gmail.com or call 702-858-0434.