Community Briefs, April 12

Boulder City Animal Shelter Benny is a sweet 3-year-old male cat in need of a lot of love. Benny has been neutered and is fully vaccinated. For more information on Benny, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Retired public employees to meet

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly membership meeting at 11 a.m. today, April 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speakers will be Terri Laird, executive director of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada; Bernard Paolini, state president; Walter Zeron, director of member/retiree services for the Public Employees Retirement System; and a representative from EJS Insurance.

Members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Democrats to host lieutenant governor candidate tonight

The Boulder City Democratic Club will host Kate Marshall, candidate for lieutenant governor, at its monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, April 12, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club also will host a candidates night, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the library.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for additional information.

Elder abuse focus of presentation

“Elder Abuse & Exploitation: Are You in the Know?” is the title of a free presentation scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, April 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The guest speaker will be John Michaelson of Michaelson & Associates, who specializes in elder law and is an Veterans Affairs accredited attorney.

A free lunch will be served.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing tvece@voa.org or calling 702-294-8720.

See Spot Run plans work day at park

See Spot Run will hold a cleanup day at its dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Volunteers are needed to keep the facility clean and ready for dogs to run and play.

Credit union sets annual shred day

Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual and popular shred day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

The free service allows credit union members to bring in boxes of documents with confidential information that needs to be shredded.

Those bringing paper are reminded that items such as plastic files, leather and three-ring binders cannot be shredded and should be discarded before arriving. Additionally, ink cartridges and compact discs cannot be shredded.

The credit union asks that people do not arrive early and leave boxes outside the building at 530 Avenue G.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Honor Flight

A pancake breakfast Saturday, April 14, will benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada. It will be held from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 5010 S. Fort Apache Road.

For $10, participants will receive a pancake breakfast that includes eggs, sausage and a beverage. For each breakfast sold, Honor Flight will receive $5.

Visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org for more information.

Republican women to host candidates at luncheon

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women club will hold their monthly meeting April 19 in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

The guest speakers will be gubernatorial candidate Jared Fisher and State Assembly District 23 candidates Glen Leavitt and Matt McCarthy.

The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, April 12, by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Story sessions, book club meetings on tap at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today, April 12, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Youth art club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, in the boardroom.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the community room. For all ages.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch

Tickets are now on sale for Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

The festivities offer a chance to purchase designer shoes while sampling wines and appetizers. There also will be a Best in Shoe contest and fashion show.

Tickets are $95 general, $150 VIP and $2,000 for a VIP table for 12.

To purchase tickets, visit stjudesranch.org/events/wine-women-shoes.

Church food giveaway set for April 21

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a food giveaway event Saturday, April 21, at the church at 1550 Buchanan Blvd. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

A variety of nonperishable items, including canned goods, will be available, as will some dairy goods and fresh produce.

Those attending should bring their own bags.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Glass artist to showcase works

April’s featured artist at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery is Annalea DeFazio.

DeFazio had a studio in Gig Harbor, Washington, for many years creating custom stained glass windows. Though she eventually gave up her studio, she continued to create pieces, incorporating a variety of objects, including many from the seashore. She also decorates a variety of antique objects such as perfume bottles, oil lamps and inkwells.

A reception for DeFazio and her “Annalea By the Sea — Glass Art” show will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.