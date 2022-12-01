Coloring contest winners announced

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Emmylou Denman, 4, won first place in the Boulder City Review’s Christmas coloring contest in the 4-7 year old age division.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Lucille Keller won first place in the Boulder City Review's third annual Christmas coloring contest in the 8-12 age division.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Lorna Wolffe, seen with her dog Ellie, won the Boulder City Review's third annual Christmas coloring contest's division for those 55 and older.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Lorna Wolffe, seen with her dog Ellie, won the Boulder City Review's third annual Christmas coloring contest's division for those 55 and older.

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

Emmylou Denman, Lucille Keller and Lorna Wolffe won first place in their age divisions, 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older, respectively.

Each was awarded a $25 gift card and certificate.

The entries were judged on their color, neatness and overall appearance.

All of the entries are featured on the windows of the Boulder City Review office on Nevada Way.

4-7 years old

Emmylou Denman, 4, said she loves coloring and is looking forward to Christmas. She attends Little Lambs Preschool where her favorite teacher is Crystal Guffey.

8-12 years old

Lucille Keller, 11, colored her winning entry during visits to her grandmother’s house.

“I like to draw and use my imagination,” she said.

She attends Dance Etc. and said she is looking forward to performing at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday.

Seniors 55 and older

Lorna Wolffe said she has been coloring “for quite a while.” She used gel pens and fluorescents to make the colors pop on her entry.

Certificates for the second- and third-place winners are available at the Boulder City Review’s office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.