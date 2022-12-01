Coloring contest winners announced
Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.
Emmylou Denman, Lucille Keller and Lorna Wolffe won first place in their age divisions, 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older, respectively.
Each was awarded a $25 gift card and certificate.
The entries were judged on their color, neatness and overall appearance.
All of the entries are featured on the windows of the Boulder City Review office on Nevada Way.
4-7 years old
Emmylou Denman, 4, said she loves coloring and is looking forward to Christmas. She attends Little Lambs Preschool where her favorite teacher is Crystal Guffey.
8-12 years old
Lucille Keller, 11, colored her winning entry during visits to her grandmother’s house.
“I like to draw and use my imagination,” she said.
She attends Dance Etc. and said she is looking forward to performing at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday.
Seniors 55 and older
Lorna Wolffe said she has been coloring “for quite a while.” She used gel pens and fluorescents to make the colors pop on her entry.
Certificates for the second- and third-place winners are available at the Boulder City Review’s office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.
Coloring contest winners
4-7 years old
Emmylou Denman, 4, first
Marley Ishihara, 7, second
Henry Bleck, 6, third
8-12 years old
Lucille Keller, 11, first
Hannah Kapaska, 9, second
Harper Troll, 8, third
Seniors 55 and older
Lorna Wolffe, 68, first
Samantha Blankenship, 75, second
Tracy Marikian, 62, third
Dolores Quaid, 89, honorable mention