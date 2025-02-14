City has major projects on plate

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

POWER

Downtown Boulder City is often described as “quaint” and “historic.” These elements keep people coming back to visit businesses that are charming and successful. Unfortunately, with older properties, there is older infrastructure. Several potential business owners have expressed concerns about the existing electrical infrastructure in the downtown area. That will change soon, thanks to a large-scale project getting underway this month.

The Nevada Way 12kV extension project started this week. Crews are updating the electrical system along Nevada Way, from Elm Street to 5th Street, as part of an effort to provide greater efficiency and reliability. The work taking place on Nevada Way will, at times, detour traffic between Elm and 5th Street. These intermittent detours will continue for several months. The project is scheduled from February 10 through June 10, 2025. The Boulder City Redevelopment Fund, or RDA, is funding the project. This investment should make these properties more suitable for redevelopment, without any impact on property taxes. The entire project is slated to cost $1.4 million.

PD (Police Department)

The current Police Department building, built in 1932, is about to get remodeled. The focus will be on the first floor, with demolition of some interior walls and construction of new walls for a new floor plan layout, electrical, plumbing, fire sprinklers and alarms, HVAC, construction of a new suspended ceiling, millwork, and hazardous material abatement. Funds for this $556,000 project are available in the Capital Improvement Fund. The project is estimated to take less than three months to complete.

POOL

Boulder City is home to several dozen competitive swimmers who have received Division I and II scholarships and competed on the international stage. But the current pool is now 45 years old. Over the past 10 years, the pool has been in need of expensive repairs and has reached the end of its useful life.

In 2021, Boulder City voters approved spending up to $7 million from the Capital Improvement Fund for a swimming pool recreational project. In November, voters approved the city could use up to $9 million of additional Capital Improvement Funds – monies that are readily available. The project is now estimated to cost approximately $36 million and is in its very early stages. The city currently has $25.5 million readily available, with the balance coming from the sale of Tract 350 (land near Boulder Creek Golf Course) to Toll Brothers.

PICKLEBALL

As one of America’s fastest-growing sports, Pickleball appeals to people of all ages and skill levels. In 2022, when the community was surveyed about spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, pickleball courts were one of the biggest desires of residents. Four new outdoor courts at Veterans Memorial Park will require grading, post-tensioned concrete slab, concrete sidewalk, slab surfacing and striping, fencing, and pickleball court amenities. The $544,000 project uses both ARPA and the Acquisitions and Improvements Fund dollars.

My hope is that these projects will be beneficial to all Boulder City residents. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@bcnv.org.