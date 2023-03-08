60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages

By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism
March 8, 2023 - 3:09 pm
 
Jill Rowland-Lagan
Jill Rowland-Lagan
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Attending and participating in community events, such as ...
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Attending and participating in community events, such as this December open house regarding how the National Park Service might address the falling level at Lake Mead, helps promote a sense of pride and ownership in our community, as well raises awareness of issues.

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

Resident participation in community events is essential for the development and maintenance of vibrant and safe neighborhoods. These events allow residents to come together and form relationships, build trust and work together to solve problems in their community. They also provide an opportunity to create lasting connections between the local government, businesses and other organizations, which can lead to greater access to resources and services that benefit the entire community.

Furthermore, attending and participating in these events can help to promote a sense of pride and ownership in our community, as well as foster a sense of community spirit and togetherness. These events help to raise awareness of issues that nonprofits are raising money for and foster a sense of service to others in order to create a positive environment for all of us.

We are blessed in this country to also have the protected freedoms to have our voice be heard by the elected leaders in our community; it is essential for ensuring that our opinions and needs are taken into consideration when decisions are being made. Speaking up for yourself and your community can help to influence important decisions, such as budget allocations and other priorities. It is also important to make sure that elected leaders are held accountable for their decisions and are representing the interests of the people they serve.

Having your voice heard can help to empower you and increase your sense of civic responsibility. It can help to create an environment of trust and understanding between the community and its elected leaders, which is essential for the success of any local government and the community as a whole.

On the phone this week, I heard about residents contacting city leaders in Boulder City and Henderson to find out why the train still hadn’t been cleared to go back and forth from Boulder City to Henderson, over Interstate 11.

A Henderson council person dug into it and expressed frustration for the very slow progression on this project. (It has been five years since the opening of the train and pedestrian bridges.) I am excited to know that there now is forward progression and a sped-up timeline for completion due to those residents getting involved and asking a simple question.

Also, regarding the Nevada State Railroad Museum progress at the corner of Nevada Way and Boulder City Parkway, you have the distinct privilege of letting your voice be heard in support of allocating the remaining $23.3 million for construction of the new museum structure. It only takes a brief amount of your time to express your thoughts to a legislator.

Here are a few tips to make it all happen.

Address the letter or email to a specific legislator. Include your name and personal contact information, including your title, physical address and email address. The subject line should state your brief position on the legislative issue or proposed bill.

Keep it brief — not more than one page and concise by focusing on the message and key points. Personalize the letter by including examples of how the legislation might impact you and your family. Restate your request at the end of the letter, for example urging them to support or oppose the bill.

You can search the state’s website at www.leg.state.nv.us to find the legislators’ contact information. Or visit the chamber office for a printed list of all legislators’ contact info.

It is essential that each of us be engaged with our community for the success and sustainability of Boulder City. Being engaged can help to foster a sense of community spirit, as well as provide an opportunity to communicate ideas and opinions that can benefit the community as a whole. Citizens can play an important role in helping to identify and address issues that may be affecting our town, such as poverty, crime, public health, the unsheltered and education. Being involved can help to empower us as citizens and lead to positive change within our community.

Recently many of us attended a public meeting held by the National Park Service. Seeing the overwhelming response and strong support, created an energy in all of us. We can use that energy to enact change and to continue to advocate in a civil way for good things we believe in.

Other examples of resident engagement might be donating to or volunteering at a local food pantry like Emergency Aid of Boulder City or at the Senior Center of Boulder City. A resident could help to organize and distribute food to those in need, or they could help to promote the food pantry and encourage people to donate food or money. By helping to make sure that those in need are receiving the food and essentials, the resident is helping to ensure that Boulder City is a place of well-being, safety and inclusivity.

We have a wonderful example of this type of effort in Rose Ann Miele. She is tirelessly collecting donations to feed and clothe the unsheltered, raise awareness of local blood drives and advocating for serious issues she believes in such as water conservation.

The involvement of our local residents in Boulder City is essential for the ultimate success of our great city. Residents are the people most invested in the future of their community, and their active participation is necessary for the community to reach its full potential. We see our quality of life rise to the level that provides us peace of mind. These assurances also resonate with the guests that visit us here in town.

Through all of our involvement, we can help to ensure that our community is a safe and vibrant place to live, work and play, as well as the ideal place for tourists to dine, shop and stay.

Jill-Rowland Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, is the third of four generations in Boulder City. She loves cooking, jet skiing and hanging out with her family. Her personal motto is “A diamond is merely a lump of coal that did well under pressure.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clea ...
Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous
By Norma Vally Home Matters

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.

(Getty Images)
Tale of Pahranagat Valley traveling stones moved many
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

A legend of the Old West and one from Nevada’s yesteryear that was around for a long time is the story about some stones, small rocks really, in parts of the Pahranagat Valley that were said to possess some very unique and unusual properties.

(Chuck N. Baker/Boulder City Review) Carolyn Buhlmann presented Quilts of Valor that she made t ...
Quilts, cats define Carolyn Buhlmann
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

It’s been a bit chilly in Southern Nevada recently. But for many lucky military veterans, chances are they are sleeping a lot warmer these days. That’s because they’re keeping the cold away while slumbering under quilts produced and presented by Boulder City resident Carolyn Buhlmann.

(Photo courtesy J Campbell Design) Wallpaper, such as this bright sheet wallpaper, is once agai ...
Wallpaper on trend in big, bold way
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Gone are the days of our ancestors’ tacky and outdated wallpaper. Indeed, wallpaper has come in and out of fashion for decades, with its most recent “out” in the ’80s and ’90s when painted, faux-finished and textured walls were most popular. Since that time, wallpaper has evolved into a high-fashion, high-tech and even seismic wallcovering.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine ...
Historic Valentine
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy
Working together helps entire region
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I find that statement to be so true for Southern Nevada. While the people of Boulder City have accomplished many amazing things over the past 92 years, there has always been a spirit of teamwork, collaboration and strong alliances that drive us forward.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The yellowing leaves shows how poorly this green spire euonymus tol ...
Heat tolerance affected by location, proximity to wall
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. After reading your recent gardening piece I have decided to take your advice and replace the bougainvillea and the western redbud with cat’s claw vine and an apricot and protect it with shade cloth. Is it better to plant a bareroot fruit tree or a potted one? Also, in this hot spot would a peach have as much chance as an apricot? As to shading the plants and wall should they be covered completely or built to only provide afternoon shade? My last question has to do with western redbud. I want to attempt to transplant it to a more favorable location. Is now a good time to transplant and are there steps I can take to help it survive?