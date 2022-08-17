Church to hold ice cream contest

Ice cream fans will welcome the opportunity to showcase their skills at making the cold treat or sampling various flavors when Faith Christian Church holds its second annual homemade ice cream contest Sunday.

(Getty Images)

“We did the same thing last year, and it was a hit, so we’re doing it again this year and trying to make it into an annual event. We’re big on trying to do things that get the community together,” said Ryan Carter, pastor at the church.

It is $10 to enter a flavor, and you can do so at bcfaith.org or by contacting Carter at 540-419-4664. Contestants are asked to bring at least one 4-quart batch of ice cream so that people can taste the ice cream and cast their votes. Anyone who wants to come is allowed to taste and vote.

First place receives a $100 Amazon gift card, second place a $50 Sage Boutique gift card, and third place a $25 Boulder City Company Store gift card.

The contest begins at 4 p.m. at the church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd.