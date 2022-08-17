90°F
Community

Church to hold ice cream contest

By Boulder City Review
August 17, 2022 - 2:58 pm
 
(Getty Images) Faith Christian Church will hold its second annual homemade ice cream contest at ...
(Getty Images) Faith Christian Church will hold its second annual homemade ice cream contest at 4 p.m. Sunday. Community residents are invited to compete as well as taste the entries.

Ice cream fans will welcome the opportunity to showcase their skills at making the cold treat or sampling various flavors when Faith Christian Church holds its second annual homemade ice cream contest Sunday.

“We did the same thing last year, and it was a hit, so we’re doing it again this year and trying to make it into an annual event. We’re big on trying to do things that get the community together,” said Ryan Carter, pastor at the church.

It is $10 to enter a flavor, and you can do so at bcfaith.org or by contacting Carter at 540-419-4664. Contestants are asked to bring at least one 4-quart batch of ice cream so that people can taste the ice cream and cast their votes. Anyone who wants to come is allowed to taste and vote.

First place receives a $100 Amazon gift card, second place a $50 Sage Boutique gift card, and third place a $25 Boulder City Company Store gift card.

The contest begins at 4 p.m. at the church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd.

(Photo courtesy Panariso family) Abigail Panariso of Boulder City was recently named the Vetera ...
Scout honored by VFW
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Through the eyes and experiences of our nation’s veterans, Abigail Panariso of Boulder City has learned what it means to be an American and feel that patriotic spirit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled wi ...
Seen on Scene: At St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s 90th Anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled with historical photos of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church during its 90th anniversary celebration Saturday. Visit www.bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Flavors jelled dessert’s success
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Here’s a food item that everyone knows by name, from infants to those who are over 80 years of age. Everyone in Nevada knows it too, and it was even known a little bit back in Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City L ...
Legos, lights liven library
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Monsoons bring much-needed rain to the area, but also can create p ...
Increased rainfall helps drought, hurts some homes
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With Nevada being the driest state in the country, we’ve certainly seen some wet and wild weather these past weeks. Heavy rains and gusting winds have caused myriad floods and road closings. Based on current forecasts, it looks like more thunderstorms are headed our way.

(Photo courtesy Scott Roux) "Everything Has Meaning," an autobiography by Boulder City resident ...
Story Tellers Corner: Author finds meaning in everything
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The life of Scott Roux changed forever June 20, 2011, after a car accident left him with two broken feet, a severe headache, a sore back and a brain injury. Now a resident of Boulder City, Roux has adapted to his life in the 11 years since the accident.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The leaves on this bay laurel tree are showing signs of drought. As ...
In desert, plants need purpose
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Our sweet bay laurel trees face east and are watered by a drip irrigation system on a separate line for trees only. Obviously, these trees are not doing well. They were originally 24-inch boxed trees planted in 2013. Our homeowners association contends they are close to the end of their lives, and they will be removed. Any ideas?

(Boulder City Review file photo) The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at the corner ...
St. Christopher’s to mark 90th anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 90th anniversary and service to the community with a two-day event Aug. 13 and 14.

(Photo courtesy Nikole Rowe) Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day poses with the s ...
Locals rallies in support of agency’s school supply drive
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In July, Geoffrey Baughman’s Farmers Insurance Agency launched a school supply drive to provide the campuses in Boulder City with materials for the coming year. The goal was to fill 24 backpacks, but an overwhelming amount of support from the community got that number to 60 backpacks.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The abandoned Boulder City Pet Cemetery, discussed in Chapter ...
Story Tellers Corner: Ghostly tales make appearance in new book
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada has a rich history that features a search for silver, gold and the construction of a dam. But nowadays a lot of the areas from the late 19th and early 20th centuries are abandoned, which has paved the way for something else the region can be known for: ghosts.