Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 27, 2022 - 2:15 pm
 
(Photo courtesy of Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler, who portrayed Jacques Cousteau in 2019, will return to Boulder City Chautauqua as Chuck Yeager on Sept. 17.

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.

There will be three performances. Carol Starre-Kmiecik will portray Amelia Earhart at 6 p.m. Sept. 16; Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept. 17; and Doug Mishler, who has made several appearances in Boulder City, will portray Chuck Yeager at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

“I think it will be interesting and exciting for people who come,” said Ihla Crowley, a member of the Chautauqua committee.

According to Crowley, once they began selecting characters and settled on the theme, they were “introduced” to Cochran by Mishler.

“She was the first woman to break the sound barrier and fit right in,” Crowley said.

Musical entertainment, including performances by Steve Cottrell and the Lenores, will begin each show.

Chautauqua will return to Boulder Creek Pavilion, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive, for this year’s performances.

Also returning is a preshow dinner before both evening performances. This year will feature a buffet with chicken cordon bleu, burgundy beef tips, salad, dessert, and a glass of wine, beer or nonalcoholic beverage. Tickets for the dinner are $35 each; reservations are required and can be made by calling 702-294-6538.

Crowley said both the venue and preshow dinner were a success last year and the organizing committee was glad they were able to offer them again. She said they are planning for 350 people per performance.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 1. They are $15 per performance and may be purchased by check or cash at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Nevada Way. Tickets may also be purchased online at bcchautauqua.org.

Boulder City Chautauqua also will host a meet and greet reception with the performing scholars the evening of Sept. 15. Tickets, at $40 each, can be purchased online at the organization’s website or by sending a note to Boulder City Chautauqua, P.O. Box 61994, Boulder City, NV 89006.

For further information, visit bcchautauqua.org, or call 760-877-0425 or 702-294-4365.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

