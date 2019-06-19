Chamber recognizes business leaders

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual installation and awards program where several local businesses and community members were honored.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Joe DeSimone accepts the business person of the year award from Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, left, and treasurer Pam Leon during the chamber's June 12 annual awards and installation event.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) Danielle Smith and Dance Etc. owner Anna McKay, second and third from left, accepted the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's award for 2019 business of the year June 12 at the annual installation and awards ceremony, from chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, far left, and Pam Leon, chamber treasurer.

Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass Casino, was named the 2019 Bert Hansen Business Person of the Year, and Dance Etc. was recognized as the 2019 Business of the Year. Anna McKay, owner of Dance Etc., 525 Hotel Plaza, said she and her staff were “over the moon” with the recognition.

“This award is an honor to receive,” she said. “My staff and I strive to create a safe place for the youth of Boulder City to have a platform for success. They learn the physical tools and life skills that will help them succeed in their dreams. We are so thankful to have been blessed with so many years of business and this amazing community. A huge thank you to the generations of families who support our love of children and giving them the gift of dance and performing arts. We hope to continue for another 40 years and make a difference in the lives of children.”

DeSimone said: “I am honored to be recognized by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce for business person of the year. I give so much credit to my family and all those associated with the Railroad Pass. We are blessed to be part of the fabric of the community of Boulder City and hope to be for years to come.”

Railroad Pass Casino is just outside of town and is installing a helicopter pad to offer tours to its guests. Its travel center just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Other awards presented were Nonprofit of the Year, Friends of the Boulder City Mounted Police; Eva Garvey Memorial Award, Cory Delperdang of Boulder Disposal; Youth Community Achievement Award, Calvin Olsen; Alice Isenberg Community Achievement Award, Kendra Wright; Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement Award, Peggy Darnold; and Goldie Begley Energizer Award, Amy Vandermark.

During the program, chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan presented a state of the chamber address, highlighting some of the projects from the past year and some new ones to come.

She said this past year the chamber had its most successful Spring Jamboree to date, had partnered with KLAS to help reach out to viewers in Southern Nevada and was enjoying the success of the Boulder City Express.

“The hottest day of the year can’t stop the chamber and its amazing volunteers and investors from celebrating the honorees of this year’s business awards and thanking the board of directors for their service to the business community,” she said. “What a humbling night for deserving winners, great food and service from our host, and interesting information shared about the accomplishments of this last year and goals for the next. The positive energy from the feedback shows the value of chamber work in our community and the need to support business interests as a key economic driver in our local economy.”

Among the upcoming events she mentioned are the BC Restaurant week from Aug. 4-10, a country music festival on the weekend of Veterans Day and a national branding campaign.

During the program, the chamber installed its 2019-2020 board of directors: Sarah Iwinsky, chairwoman; Beth Carden, vice chairwoman; Sam Knudsen, past chairman; Pam Leon, treasurer; Kevin O’Keefe, Denise Senko, Randy Hees, Monica Preston and David Lusvardi, directors.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.