69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Caboose on new track

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 10, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway The Las Vegas Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America ...
Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway The Las Vegas Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America recently donated a caboose that had been built in 1967 to the railroad.

A caboose traditionally marks the end of the train, but one recently found itself at the start of something new, thanks to a donation from the Boy Scouts of America.

The Las Vegas Area Council of the Scouts recently gave a former Union Pacific caboose to the railroad in Boulder City. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the council and Friends of Southern Nevada Railway Inc. made the donation official with a special ceremony.

“We have it,” said Scott Dam, president of Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway, the volunteer organization which supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City. “We’re figuring out the next steps. … There’s a lot of possibilities.”

The caboose had been at the Kimball Scout Reservation on Mt. Potosi near Las Vegas. According to Dam, it was built in 1967 and had been used by Union Pacific and the U.S. Air Force until it was retired and donated to the Scouts. It had been at Kimball Scout Reservation since 1991.

“We’re so glad it worked out this way,” said Todd Walter, Scout executive and CEO for the Las Vegas Council.

Walter said the reservation isn’t currently in use and programs there are in the process of being changed. To make those changes, the caboose and equipment that were no longer needed had to be moved.

“It wasn’t in use,” he said. “It was more of a visual feature at the camp.”

Dam said the caboose has been painted since 1991 but nothing mechanical has been done to it so it doesn’t run. He said the organization is working to figure out the best way to renovate it. One option is to upgrade it and get it running. It could also be kept in its original condition but fixed mechanically so it can run.

“Visitors can see it,” he said. “It’s behind the fence in the storage yard. … At some time in the future we expect it to be operational and the public will be able to tour it.”

To thank the Scouts, the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway donated $2,500 to the Las Vegas Area Council. Walter said that money will be used for fees and other expenses for disadvantaged youth who want to participate in Scouts.

Since the caboose is not operational, Dam said it had to be brought to Boulder City by a truck and a crane. He said Dave Dieleman of Dielco Crane Service donated those services.

“None of this would have happened without that donation to get it here,” he added.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Stevens Family) Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and ot ...
Restaurateur serves up new fare: artistic creations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City man known for his family’s restaurant is showcasing his unknown artistic side at an upcoming show to benefit a local nonprofit organization.

(Norma Vally) A variety of products, including those with sodium tetraborate decahydrate, aka B ...
Any season is ant season in Boulder City
By Norma Vally Home Matters

A bag of ant-infested tortilla chips put me on high bug alert this past week — the immediate concern being I ate half the bag before realizing it. Ants found their way into our cupboard while we were out of town for a few days. Come to find out, two other neighbors on the block had the same unwelcome visitors within the last month.

(Dam Short Film Festival) The Nevada Filmmaker Restrospective features 11 films from past Dam S ...
New event showcases Nevada filmmakers
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Dam Short Film Festival has created a new way to view some of its films created by Nevada filmmakers.

(Bob Morris) Using grass on a slope is considered a nonfunctional use and should be avoided or ...
Nonfunctional grass fills landscape voids
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. This new law about removing “nonfunctional” grass or lawns has got me stumped. Where do I start to figure out the water use of my landscape?

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Sue Jaszkowski, her husband Lee and their skeleton fr ...
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin a ...
Pumpkin Roundup
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Honor Flight veterans touched by tribute
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When the nouns “honor” and “flight” are used together, they can only mean one thing: America’s military veterans are being flown on a no-cost (to them) sojourn to Washington, D.C., to view the monuments that commemorate the military history of the United States.

(Bob Morris) A lopper, used for pruning large branches, is properly hung in a tree to prevent b ...
Pruning, fertilizing, planting can be done in fall
By Bob Morris Gardening

A quiz I wrote a few weeks ago was so popular that I thought I would quiz you with more questions, but this time centered around what to do in the fall.