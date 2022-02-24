Business Beat: Longtime local businessman retiring

A longtime Boulder City business owner is retiring and trading his tools for something more relaxing.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Longtime local business, Woodchuck's, is for sale, and owner Chris Gatlin is retiring.

“I’d like to trade my wrenches for fishing rods,” said Chris Gatlin, owner of Woodchuck’s.

Gatlin opened Woodchuck’s about 29 years ago, and sells propane, provides generator and equipment repair and offers U-Haul rentals. The business is also a Stihl dealer and provides sales and service for all of the company’s products.

He said he is retiring because he “got old.”

“That’s simply it,” he said. “I’m aging out.”

Gatlin said he is working with a broker to sell the business and plans to retire by the end of April.

“The trick is finding somebody who can pick up all the facets of what we do here,” he said. “That’s been the biggest challenge. … Ideally the business, and everything will continue.”

He said he is also willing to stay on for a bit and help the transition if needed.

Throughout his decades of business, Gatlin said he has provided many services to the community and will miss interacting with his customers.

“I like my customers,” he said. “I like Boulder City. I like everything about it. … I don’t like walking away from my customers.”

Woodchuck’s is located at 1504 Boulder City Parkway. According to its website, http://woodchucks-nv.net/, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Company resumes raft trips

For the first time since March 2020, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures will resume raft trips down the Colorado River along the Black Canyon National Water Trail.

Formerly known as Black Canyon River Adventures, the renamed Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures will offer tours Thursday through Sunday starting March 3.

Its Hoover Dam Raft and Hoover Dam Postcard tours will take visitors on motor-assisted inflatable rafts from the base of Hoover Dam through Black Canyon. Guides will share information of the geological area and animals that inhabit the area along the way.

The raft tour is a three-hour trip that includes lunch and round-trip transportation from the Lake Mead RV Village. It is priced at $110 for children 5-15 and $140 for those 16 years and older.

The postcard tour is a 90-minute experience and departs from the Hoover Dam Lodge; snacks are included. It is priced at $49 for children 5-15 and $69 for those 16 years and older.

“After two years of halted operations due to COVID, we look forward to welcoming our valued guests back to experience these once-in-a-lifetime excursions along the Hoover Dam and Colorado River,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “Whether it is an hour-and-a-half-tour to learn some history on our Postcard Tour or the most surreal three-hour tour from the base of the dam down to Willow Beach, Black Canyon offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all guests.”

In addition, the company offers customizable charters for groups of up to 150 passengers.

To book a tour, visit hooverdamraftingadventures.com. For more information, go to www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.com.

