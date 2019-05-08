Bright Future

(Copper Mountain Solar) Boulder City Hospital was presented with a $1,000 donation from Copper Mountain Solar. It will be added to funds raised at the May 11, Heart of the Community Gala to help buy a new radiology software system called NovaRad, digital imaging equipment used by radiology for image production and distribution so that images can be sent remotely to radiologists anywhere for reading. Attending the donation presentation were, back row, from left, Tom Maher, CEO; Wendy Adams, Scott Hinson, Alan Bowman, Aimee Fraser, Doug Lewis, Wendell Whitman, Bret Runion; front row, from left, Rae Cummings, Andre Pastian, Sue Manteris, Rebecca Ricksecker and Susan Melton of Copper Mountain Solar.