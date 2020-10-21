Boulder’s Best: Spirited Halloween decor

Even though many things have been canceled due to COVID-19, the Halloween holiday is not one of them. Several familiar events will take on an unfamiliar feel this year.

(Mike Pacini) The Pacini home, 653 Arrayo Way, is all decked out for Halloween with a graveyard, fog, skeletons, gargoyles and a scary clown. There will also be a free haunted house on Halloween.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review_ The house at 796 Los Tavis Way has a Halloweentown display with jack-o'-lanterns, ghosts, lights and scary creatures.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A home on the 1100 block of Fuente Way is decked out with characters from the Halloween movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The home at 1200 Avenue I features Halloween-themed inflatables and a wall of fake heads, arms and legs.

To help the community celebrate, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of Boulder’s Best Halloween displays in town. They are featured in no particular order and can be observed from a vehicle at a safe social distance.

653 Arrayo Way

Mike and Morgan Pacini have decked out their house for Halloween. The graveyard in their front yard has skeletons, gargoyles, a corpse and a scary clown. There is also fog, smoke and light displays. For those feeling adventurous, Mike Pacini said they are also hosting a haunted house in their carport. It opens at 5 p.m. on Halloween and is free for everyone.

796 Los Tavis Way

Ruben Benitez and Mariley Hernandez have made their home into a Halloweentown. Their display has a huge jack-o’-lantern, inflatable ghosts, lights and scary creatures. It also has light show projected on the garage door.

1100 block of Fuente Way

A home on this block is paying homage to the Halloween movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It is decked out with characters from the film and other Halloween-themed elements.

1200 Avenue I

Dawn and Dale Brougher’s home has scary and fun Halloween decorations. Near the front door and on the roof are Halloween-themed inflatable decorations. On the side wall, there are fake heads, including Freddy Krueger’s, and fake arms and legs.