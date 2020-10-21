Boulder’s Best: Spirited Halloween decor
Even though many things have been canceled due to COVID-19, the Halloween holiday is not one of them. Several familiar events will take on an unfamiliar feel this year.
To help the community celebrate, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of Boulder’s Best Halloween displays in town. They are featured in no particular order and can be observed from a vehicle at a safe social distance.
653 Arrayo Way
Mike and Morgan Pacini have decked out their house for Halloween. The graveyard in their front yard has skeletons, gargoyles, a corpse and a scary clown. There is also fog, smoke and light displays. For those feeling adventurous, Mike Pacini said they are also hosting a haunted house in their carport. It opens at 5 p.m. on Halloween and is free for everyone.
796 Los Tavis Way
Ruben Benitez and Mariley Hernandez have made their home into a Halloweentown. Their display has a huge jack-o’-lantern, inflatable ghosts, lights and scary creatures. It also has light show projected on the garage door.
1100 block of Fuente Way
A home on this block is paying homage to the Halloween movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It is decked out with characters from the film and other Halloween-themed elements.
1200 Avenue I
Dawn and Dale Brougher’s home has scary and fun Halloween decorations. Near the front door and on the roof are Halloween-themed inflatable decorations. On the side wall, there are fake heads, including Freddy Krueger’s, and fake arms and legs.