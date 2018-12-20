Boulders Best, More holiday lights you don’t want to miss

Christmas decorations in Boulder City are like none other, and to showcase more of them, the Boulder City Review has created a second list of local holiday light displays.
400 block of Ash street
This house on Ash Street features Christmas lights of different colors as well as revolving snowflakes on the side of the house. It also includes stars and a lighted walkway.
700 block of Christina Drive
This street has many different Christmas and holiday light displays, including this one with twinkling lights and Santa Claus. It also has a Christmas tree above the garage.
Darlene Way
This house on Darlene Way is one of many on the street decorated for the holidays. It includes a many twinkling lights, a lighted Christmas tree, a lighted palm tree and animals.
Lillo Court
Not only does this house include many holiday lights and lighted trees, it also includes a llama. Revolving snowflakes are also projected on the side of the house.
600 block of Del Prado Drive
This home in the 600 block on Del Prado Drive is one of several that includes lights. This one though also includes Santa’s workshop and a polar bear.
Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.