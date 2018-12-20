Boulders Best, More holiday lights you don’t want to miss

Christmas decorations in Boulder City are like none other, and to showcase more of them, the Boulder City Review has created a second list of local holiday light displays.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) This house on the 700 block of Christina Drive has a Christmas light display of white lights and red bows.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A house on Ash Street features Christmas lights of different color and revolving snowflakes.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) This home on Del Prado Drive includes lights and Santa's workshop.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) This home on Lillo Court includes Christmas lights and a llama.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Houses on Darlene Way include all types of Christmas decorations including this one with a lighted Christmas tree and animals.

400 block of Ash street

This house on Ash Street features Christmas lights of different colors as well as revolving snowflakes on the side of the house. It also includes stars and a lighted walkway.

700 block of Christina Drive

This street has many different Christmas and holiday light displays, including this one with twinkling lights and Santa Claus. It also has a Christmas tree above the garage.

Darlene Way

This house on Darlene Way is one of many on the street decorated for the holidays. It includes a many twinkling lights, a lighted Christmas tree, a lighted palm tree and animals.

Lillo Court

Not only does this house include many holiday lights and lighted trees, it also includes a llama. Revolving snowflakes are also projected on the side of the house.

600 block of Del Prado Drive

This home in the 600 block on Del Prado Drive is one of several that includes lights. This one though also includes Santa’s workshop and a polar bear.

