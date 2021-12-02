Boulder’s Best: Fifth Street Lights You Need to See
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
This home at 1415 Fifth St. features multicolored Christmas lights, inflatables and lots of festive cheer in its front yard.
A light show, a snowman and reindeer highlight this home on Fifth Street.
Multicolored lights and other Christmas decorations make this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street a holiday sight to enjoy.
The Christmas House at 1525 Fifth St. is a must-see during the holiday season. Each year Dale Ryan adds a new element to the home he shares with his wife, Dyanah Musgrave. The décor features thousands of lights and several animated displays.