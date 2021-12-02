55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Boulder’s Best: Fifth Street Lights You Need to See

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 1, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 1415 Fifth St. features multicolored Chr ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 1415 Fifth St. features multicolored Christmas lights, inflatables and lots of festive cheer in its front yard.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A light show, a snowman and reindeer highlight this h ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A light show, a snowman and reindeer highlight this home on Fifth Street.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Multi-colored lights and other Christmas decorations ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Multi-colored lights and other Christmas decorations make this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street a holiday sight to enjoy.
The Christmas House at 1525 Fifth St. is a must-see during the holiday season. Each year Dale R ...
The Christmas House at 1525 Fifth St. is a must-see during the holiday season. Each year Dale Ryan adds a new element to the home he shares with his wife, Dyanah Musgrave. The decor features thousands of lights and several animated displays.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

This home at 1415 Fifth St. features multicolored Christmas lights, inflatables and lots of festive cheer in its front yard.

A light show, a snowman and reindeer highlight this home on Fifth Street.

Multicolored lights and other Christmas decorations make this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street a holiday sight to enjoy.

The Christmas House at 1525 Fifth St. is a must-see during the holiday season. Each year Dale Ryan adds a new element to the home he shares with his wife, Dyanah Musgrave. The décor features thousands of lights and several animated displays.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City artist Ann Boulais has created holiday o ...
Artists puts local touch on holiday ornaments
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local resident used some unexpected down time during the pandemic to learn a new hobby and turn it into a side business creating holiday ornaments unique to Boulder City.

(Bob Morris) Desert landscape using smaller trees that originate from desert environments can p ...
Approved plants, art can replace nonfunctional grass
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I live in an HOA (homeowners association) property. I consider the rear yard next to my townhome contains “nonfunctional grass” as no one walks on or uses it. Where can I get a list of low-water-use plants and trees? I am sure with irrigation mandates we will do some conversions.

Association extends ‘Goodwill’ to aid military
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When most people hear the name Goodwill, they tend to think of thrift stores, which are in Southern Nevada and across the nation. As an avid thrift store consumer, I can highly recommend shopping in those outlets. But in addition to selling donated items and helping the general public gain employment, Goodwill also provides veterans’ assistance.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter t ...
Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cookie Grimberg, left, and Shirley Reed set up Emerge ...
Holiday gift-giving program begins Monday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Angels will soon be flocking to the Boulder Dam Credit Union to pick up tags for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree. The event provides holiday gifts to local children and senior citizens in need.

 
Seen on Scene: At Veterans Day Observances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Dave Maxwell
Exhibit’s riches irresistible
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Once the government seat of Humboldt County with a population of over 8,000, Unionville, Nevada, is now a small hamlet in Pershing County south of Interstate 80 and west on State Route 400, the Unionville Road.