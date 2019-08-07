Boulder’s Best: Dam cool places to get a drink

When the temperature is high, a nice cold beverage is a great way to cool down. As Boulder City and Clark County have been under excessive heat warnings lately and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the foreseeable future, we here at the Boulder City Review have compiled a list of some of the best places in town to survive the heat by having a drink.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Boulder Dam Brewing Co. offers several kinds of beer brewed in-house showcased here by Michael Black, left and Dave Parton.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Dillinger, 1224 Arizona St., is one of many local places where people can beat the heat with a cold beverage.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cameron Sisk showcases the 100 bottles of wine available at Milo's Restaurant & Cellar in town. Sisk is a master sommelier and the director of beverage for the establishment.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Jack's Place Sports Bar & Grill, 544 Nevada Way, is one of several places in town to enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day.

We’ve included places that have drinks for adults 21 and older and other drinks that everyone can enjoy.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 435 Nevada Way

Boulder City’s lone brewery opened 12 years ago and features up to six different freshly brewed styles of beer. Currently, several of their beers are available, including Bypass Belgian Wit, Powder Monkey Pilsner, Hell’s Hole Hefeweizen, High Scaler Pale Ale, Ocho Loco IPA and Cowboy Coffee Stout.

“We also make our sangria from scratch, typically one white and one red,” said Todd Cook, owner and brewer. “Of course, we also carry a bunch wines and pour 16 other beers and ciders that we don’t brew here.”

With the drinks, there is full lunch and dinner menu available that includes burgers, wings and salads and other beverages.

Hoppy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and features $1.50 off all beers, wines and ciders. The Brewpub opens every day at 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and stays open until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it is open until midnight.

The Dillinger Food & Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

Boasting the largest selection of whiskey in town, The Dillinger Food & Drinkery has more than 50 kinds that customers can try. Also, it has more than 20 kinds of bottled beer and cider and six other beers on tap.

All of the drinks can be paired with food on the menu.

This establishment is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to close.

The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

This restaurant is a sister property to The Dillinger Food & Drinkery and features an eclectic mix of food, beer and cocktails.

For the summer months, it offers several special cocktails such as Shine Tea made of peach schnapps, moonshine, sweet tea and a mint sprig; Cucumber Mule, a Moscow mule with cucumber and infused ginger vodka; Smoky Mango Habanero Margarita, made with Semental Anejo Tequila, mango and habanero-infused vodka and a sweet mango puree; Cucumber Mint Mojito, made with sugar cane, rum, muddled cucumber and fresh mint; and Afternoon Delight, made with Stoli crushed grapefruit vodka and citrus.

If you want a drink other than a cocktail, The Tap has 18 beers and ciders on tap and soft drinks.

It is open seven days a week with the kitchen open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The bar is open until close.

Milo’s Restaurant & Cellar, 538 Nevada Way

With its menu of bistro-style food, the restaurant features a wine bar with 350 types of wine customers can try. It also has daily specials including a happy hour tapas menu offered from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and discounts on cocktails.

In the evening, there are nightly dinner specials with a different entree offered each day, including chianti-braised boneless short ribs and crab- and lobster-stuffed salmon. Each is served with a salad and choice of red, white or pink wine. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jack’s Place Sports Bar & Grill, 544 Nevada Way

This sports bar has cold beer and eight high-definition televisions. It has a daily happy hour from 3-6 p.m., during which customers will receive 50 cents off of well drinks. There are other daily specials too. Jack’s Place is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

2Wheels Garage Grill, 567 Nevada Way

This local venue is known for having domestic beer, a chill atmosphere and live entertainment. It is open from 2-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Backstop Sports Pub, 533 Avenue B

Open daily at 8 a.m., this establishment has a full and beer selection including 14 beers on tap. It also has a daily happy from 3-6 p.m. and live music and dancing on the weekends.

Maxx’s at The Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

This bar and restaurant is attached to the Oasis Boutique Motel. It offers a full menu of food and drinks. It opens every day at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and at 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

