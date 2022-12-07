40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Boulder City Nuggets: Toying with hobby carves out new career for Valdez

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Dixie and Ruben Valdez, owners and operators of Ruben's Wood ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Dixie and Ruben Valdez, owners and operators of Ruben's Wood Craft and Toys, stand in front of wooden creations handmade by Ruben Valdez for visitors to paint.

Boulder City’s epicenter for everything related to toys, crafting, learning and fun for the past nine years came to fruition by chance.

“It’s a funny story,” said Ruben Valdez, a lifelong Boulder City resident and owner of Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys. “I just turned 50 and the world was turning upside-down in the construction industry, so I retired.”

The newly retired metalworker spent his days practicing a new skill with woodworking and spending time with his parents, who are buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

His wife, Dixie, continued working as an educator. She was a kindergarten teacher with the Catholic school system for 17 years before switching to the Clark County School District as a substitute teacher.

“He was doing a lot of woodwork at home and we toyed with the idea of him getting a license and doing farmers’ markets,” she said.

During his time participating in farmers’ markets and visiting his parents, he stumbled upon a space available at 555 Hotel Plaza and was intrigued.

“When I visited Mom and Dad down at the memorial, I found this place for $1 per square foot,” Ruben Valdez said.

The real estate agent told him not to take it, saying, “nobody goes back there” as it wasn’t a storefront. This was perfect for Ruben Valdez because he was looking for peace, quiet and space to concentrate on his woodworking.

“A few months later when she came home from school,” Ruben Valdez said, “I told her, ‘Hey Dixie, our dream came true.’”

She responded with, “It did? What was that?”

Ruben replied, “I opened a toy store!”

The store was mainly closed during their opening year as Dixie Valdez continued working five days a week as an educator and came in only on weekends to run the store.

One year after the store’s opening, as the store had grown in popularity, Dixie retired from teaching and the couple bought the neighboring space at 553 Hotel Plaza to expand the store.

“So our dream came true,” Dixie said. “I didn’t know we had one, but it’s a good dream.”

Using his expertise in construction, Ruben Valdez did all the work to combine the two spaces. The couple has been using the combined space as a toy store, wood workshop, resource for supplemental education materials and event space for birthday parties and a young entrepreneurs’ market.

“It’s been fun,” Dixie said. “A good marrying of ideas since I used to teach kindergarten and he was a builder, so it all went together.”

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The mystery of how Jingle Cat, seen at Santa's Pict ...
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa Claus is getting a bit of local help to get l ...
City to help with Santa letters
By Boulder City Review

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in action and getting ready for the holiday season. To help facilitate getting letters to them from the children in town, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a special mailbox at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) The holiday season is a good time to declutter your home. Donation ...
Home purging brings clarity, helps people
By Norma Vally Home Matters

During the holidays our homes can start to get really stuffed with, well, stuff. All the wrapping paper, boxes, bags, bows. Between the gingerbread house, Christmas cookies, cakes and candy canes, we can be smothered by sweets alone. Then, of course, the decorations — garland and snowmen and lights, oh my. House clutter can quickly become the bane of the season if you let things go … so it’s time to let things go.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Emmylou Denman, 4, won first place in the Boulder City Revie ...
Coloring contest winners announced
By Boulder City Review

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cheryl Dougherty's Christmas Jewels won first place ...
Jewels win Christmas cookie contest
By Boulder City Review

Cheryl Dougherty’s Christmas Jewels won the Boulder City Review’s fourth annual Christmas cookie contest.

 
Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree. Visit bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

Playwright brings veterans ‘Back in the World’
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Recently, veteran and playwright Loren Marsters penned a script entitled “Back in the World.” Vietnam veterans in particular, and some veterans of other wars, often referred to returning home as going “back to the world,” words reflective of combat life that was considered living in an alternative civilization.