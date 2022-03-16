Big Clean returns

The Big Clean is back after a two-year absence, and Boulder City residents will again be able to recycle unwanted items.

The Big Clean is back after a two-year absence, and Boulder City residents will again be able to recycle unwanted items.

The event is a joint partnership between the city and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the parking lot of Bravo Field.

“We’ll be accepting household items, clothes and small furniture items,” said Community Development Director Michael Mays. “BC Waste will be accepting recycling and waste materials, including paint and other chemicals, batteries, tires … , fluorescent bulbs, yard and household trash. We’ll also be collecting pet food for the pets of people experiencing homelessness for Street Dogz.”

Other items that can be accepted include books, CDs, DVDs, cellphones, clothing, electronics, household goods, medication, documents to be shredded, pet supplies, power tools and residential oil.

With tires, only a maximum of four can be accepted.

Medication should be taken out of the bottle and put into a clear plastic bag before being donated; no needles or liquids will be accepted.

Large household items like couches, beds and appliances cannot be accepted.

Other items that cannot be accepted are air-conditioning units, computers, cathode ray tubes, commercial oil or grease, medical waste and tube computer monitors and television sets.

“Due to COVID, the annual event had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021, and many residents have reached out asking when the next event would be held,” said Mays. “Residents often don’t know what to do with unneeded items. This event allows them to get rid of these items, in hopes that others may be able to use them.”

For additional information, contact the city’s community development department at 702-293-9282 or email at commdev@bcnv.org.

