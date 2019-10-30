Best Dam Halloween Decorations in Town

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, and some Boulder City residents have taken the holiday to heart. To showcase the different festive decorations, the Boulder City Review scoured the streets to find the best decorated houses. Be sure to check them out today before Halloween is over.

Mariley Hernandez 796 Los Tavis Way

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Corner of Fifth Street and Avenue I

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 1422 Pueblo Dr.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 1500 block of Fifth Street

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 400 Block of Ash Street

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, and some Boulder City residents have taken the holiday to heart. To showcase the different festive decorations, the Boulder City Review scoured the streets to find the best decorated houses. Be sure to check them out today before Halloween is over.

796 Los Tavis Way

Homeowner Ruben Benitez said he and his wife, Mariley, enjoy Halloween, but this year they decided to go all out for their decorations.

Their house features ghosts, clowns and lights. Ruben Benitez said they are looking forward to giving out candy and hope to have even more decorations next year.

Corner of Fifth Street

and Avenue I

This home has skeletons, witches, ghosts and other festive Halloween characters all around it. It also features spiderwebs, spiders and pumpkins.

1422 Pueblo Drive

This home includes both Halloween and fall decorations from pumpkins to lights to skeletons and scarecrows.

1500 block of Fifth Street

This home creates the look of a spooky graveyard with ghosts, skeletons, large spiders and a web.

400 Block of Ash Street

This home is another that pays homage to Halloween and fall by having decorations for both. It has scary ghosts, creepy cats, skeletons and pumpkins.