Behind the Chalkboard: Amy-Sue Hales

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Amy-Sue Hales

Kindergarten teacher at Mitchell Elementary School

This year is her fifth year of teaching at Mitchell and her 22nd year of teaching overall. She’s been teaching in the Clark County School District for 17 years.

Why did you become a teacher?

I wanted to empower kids to learn. It was this or nursing, and I wanted to be home with my kids and this was the best option.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?

I’d be a stay-at-home mom. I have an adopted son and foster son who we are in the process of adopting.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

I hang out with my family, watch Netflix, and I like to craft a lot. I also like to paint and scrapbook.

What is the one thing you want your students to learn?

That they can be leaders in their community and that they can be anything they want to be.

Why did you want to teach in Boulder City?

Because of the great school and it’s principal, Mr. (Ben) Day. He’s a great principal. I also wanted to be here because it is a Leader in Me Lighthouse school.