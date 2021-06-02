Arizonans win barbecue championship

A new team was crowned Nevada State BBQ champion this past weekend at the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review YSB BBQ of Scottsdale, Arizona, was crowned the grand champion of the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 29. Team members, from left, Sterling Smith, Kyle Matuszewski and Justin Coffini are congratulated by Rotary Club of Boulder City member Larry Archuleta, second from right.

In its first time participating, YSB BBQ of Scottsdale, Arizona, was named grand champion and crowned the Nevada state champion.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Sterling Smith, a member of YSB BBQ.

Smith said he and his teammates, Kyle Matuszewski and Justin Coffini, had all competed individually in past Best Dam Barbecue competitions, but this was the first time they worked collaboratively as a team.

He said they all loved competing together and with their peers.

“With not competing last year, it was just great to get out and compete,” he said.

YSB BBQ earned second in chicken, second in pork shoulder, second in pork ribs and tenth in brisket.

Rip N Bones BBQ of Las Vegas was named reserve grand champion and earned first in ribs, first in pork and ninth in brisket.

The Rotary Club of Boulder City organizes the competition each year and it serves as the group’s largest fundraiser.

“Our net for the event was about $17,000,” said George Rosenbaum, club president. “This money we will use for our community and international donations for the upcoming Rotary year, July 2021-July 2022.”

Rosenbaum said between 8,000 and 10,000 people attended the two-day event.

The 26 teams were judged in the categories of pork ribs, pork shoulder, brisket, chicken and total overall score.

Rip N Bones came in first for pork shoulder and pork ribs with YSB coming in second for both. The Smokin Bar took third for pork shoulder and Wood N Coals BBQ came in third for pork ribs.

Texas Oil Dust came in first for the brisket category. Salt City Barbecue came in second and Girls Can Grill came in third.

Rhythm ‘n Que earned first place in the chicken category, YSB BBQ took second and the BBQ Asylum came in third.

