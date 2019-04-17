Annual egg hunt to be held April 20

The 65th annual Easter Egg hunt will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Wilbur Square Park on Colorado Street.

Children can get candy, prizes and other goodies as well as celebrate Easter at the 65th annual Easter egg hunt in Boulder City.

This free event will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St. It is hosted by The Homestead at Boulder City.

Jeff Pophal, marketing manager at The Homestead, said there will be two areas for children, for separate age divisions, to hunt for eggs as in past years. He said there will also be 12 golden eggs, each containing a special prize — an Easter basket or age-appropriate item or toy.

In addition to the hunt, children will be able to get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. There is no cost, but parents will need to bring their own cameras.

Kids should bring a basket for their Easter eggs, but Pophal said he will have grocery bags for those who don’t.

This year’s Easter egg hunt will have a 50/50 raffle, according to Pophal.

“The 50/50 Raffle will be for a cash-only prize per the Nevada Gaming approval,” he said. “Tickets will be sold one for $1 or 6 for $5. (The) winner will be selected at 9:55 or 10 a.m. and … must be present.”

The winning ticket holder will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from the tickets sold. The remaining money will go toward expenses.

Pophal did say they aren’t sure how many children will attend this year because the egg hunt is being held on a different day during the Easter holiday.

“In the past 400 to 500 children have attended but the event was usually one week before Easter,” he said. “Wilbur Square Park was not available that weekend so we are between Good Friday and Easter. … Spring break and the weekend change could affect attendance.”

Mike Pacini will emcee the event.

