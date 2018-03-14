Annual egg hunt returns

Children will have a chance to celebrate Easter and find candy, prizes and other goodies at the 64th annual Easter egg hunt in Boulder City.

File Millie, from left, Ellie and Andi Walker came to the 2017 Easter egg hunt in Boulder City decked out in the colorful bonnets. The 64th annual one is Saturday in Wilbur Square Park on Colorado Street.

File Kellie Langeliers brought her 11-month-old son Cru to visit with the Easter bunny for the 2017 Easter egg hunt in Boulder City. The 64th annual one is Saturday.

This free event will be held March 24 , March 24, at Wilbur Square Park on Colorado Street and is hosted by The Homestead at Boulder City.

“The Homestead at Boulder City is committed to community engagement and is proud to host this event for the second time,” said Tanya Vece, admissions director/marketing manager.

The nonprofit organization took over the event from the Boulder City United Methodist Church in 2017.

Starting at 9 a.m., children can get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. There is no cost to take them, but parents will need to bring their own camera.

Kids should also bring a basket for their Easter eggs.

There will be more than 1,500 eggs for children to find, including three golden ones — one for the younger group and two for the older children — with special prizes that include cookie trays from Freed’s bakery and deluxe Easter baskets. In addition, there will be 1,000 more pieces of candy that will be handed out randomly to kids by The Homestead staff and other volunteers.

The Easter egg hunt for children ages 1 to 5 will start at 9:30 a.m., and the ones for kids ages 6 to 10 will be at 9:45 a.m.

Vece said that they are planning for 800 kids to attend this year, which is more than double the 300 kids they planned for last year.

There will also be a raffle with prizes that include a Flightlinez trip. Tickets are $1 each or 20 for $10. Attendees must be present to win.

Mike Pacini will be emceeing the event and there will also be a clown and Miss Teen Boulder City in attendance.

Vece said she is also looking for parent volunteers for the event to make sure no child leaves the Easter egg hunt empty handed. If interested, call her at 702-409-1282.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.