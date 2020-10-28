Angel Tree anticipates great need

The Angel Tree committee of Emergency Aid of Boulder City is preparing for the possibility of unprecedented needs during the coming holiday season.

Tags with information about the needs of local children and seniors adorn the Angel Tree that will be set up by Emergency Aid of Boulder City at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The annual holiday gift-giving project kicks off Saturday, Nov. 7, with a pancake breakfast; tags will be available starting Monday, Nov. 23.

“There is going to be a great need with so many lost jobs,” said co-chairperson Helen Breeden. “We want to be in a position to help local families in need with gifts for their children and for our seniors.”

“We agreed as a committee to move forward during these challenging times and be ready to be flexible,” said co-chairperson Kathleen Wood.

Angel Tree began as a way to provide Christmas gifts to local children in need and has evolved to include area senior citizens.

This year’s event will begin with the annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7. Supported and hosted by Boulder City Elks Lodge, the breakfast is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and a beverage.

The lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Admission is a suggested donation of a Visa gift card, cash or check.

“We are trying to keep the process of donating very simple,” Breeden said, adding that actual gifts and toys will not be accepted because of safety concerns.

The Angel Tree will be set up Nov. 23 at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Tags will be placed on the tree with items requested by children who are clients of Emergency Aid and seniors in need.

“We are very pleased that the credit union has agreed to host us again this year,” said committee member Pat Benke. “Being there makes picking up a gift tag very easy and convenient.”

“Stop by the credit union beginning Nov. 23 and pick up a tag or two. Check in at our desk next to the tree, fill out a short form, then take your tags and go shopping … ,” added Wood

Those who do not want to shop for the requested items may donate a Visa gift card, cash or check. These funds will be used to purchase gifts.

Unwrapped gifts and donations must be returned to the desk at the credit union no later than closing time on Friday, Dec. 11.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.