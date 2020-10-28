69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Angel Tree anticipates great need

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 28, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 

The Angel Tree committee of Emergency Aid of Boulder City is preparing for the possibility of unprecedented needs during the coming holiday season.

“There is going to be a great need with so many lost jobs,” said co-chairperson Helen Breeden. “We want to be in a position to help local families in need with gifts for their children and for our seniors.”

“We agreed as a committee to move forward during these challenging times and be ready to be flexible,” said co-chairperson Kathleen Wood.

Angel Tree began as a way to provide Christmas gifts to local children in need and has evolved to include area senior citizens.

This year’s event will begin with the annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7. Supported and hosted by Boulder City Elks Lodge, the breakfast is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and a beverage.

The lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Admission is a suggested donation of a Visa gift card, cash or check.

“We are trying to keep the process of donating very simple,” Breeden said, adding that actual gifts and toys will not be accepted because of safety concerns.

The Angel Tree will be set up Nov. 23 at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Tags will be placed on the tree with items requested by children who are clients of Emergency Aid and seniors in need.

“We are very pleased that the credit union has agreed to host us again this year,” said committee member Pat Benke. “Being there makes picking up a gift tag very easy and convenient.”

“Stop by the credit union beginning Nov. 23 and pick up a tag or two. Check in at our desk next to the tree, fill out a short form, then take your tags and go shopping … ,” added Wood

Those who do not want to shop for the requested items may donate a Visa gift card, cash or check. These funds will be used to purchase gifts.

Unwrapped gifts and donations must be returned to the desk at the credit union no later than closing time on Friday, Dec. 11.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Pressing plastic bugs into the tops of warm sugar cookies leaves creepy impress ...
Easy changes for Halloween won’t ‘bug’ you
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

When you consider that Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this year might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick or treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the “quarantine-o-ween.”

(Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City) Nick Thor, left, stopped by Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City ...
Pen pals get special delivery
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Edna Komada and George Hammer received a message by special delivery earlier this month.

Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a dog named Teddy at the 2019 Trunk or Treat ...
Modified Trunk or Treat set for Saturday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2020 Trunk of Treat event will be a drive-thru affair in Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

(Mike Pacini) The Pacini home, 653 Arrayo Way, is all decked out for Halloween with a graveyard ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirited Halloween decor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Even though many things have been canceled due to COVID-19, the Halloween holiday is not one of them. Several familiar events will take on an unfamiliar feel this year.

(Patti Diamond) Attach candy eyeballs to cookies made of chow mein noodles and melted chocolate ...
Halloween cookie so easy to make it’s scary
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Oh, the crisp night air, the warm apple cider, the pumpkins. Don’t you just love this time of year? For most families Halloween means the first big festivity of the holiday season. While all the kiddies love the creepy, spooky side of this holiday, I’m all about the food. You, too?

Scouts pay tribute to Gold Star families
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When it comes to doing good deeds, the Boy Scouts of America have been helping individuals and organizations for many years. The assistance they provide often deals with military and veterans’ issues. A good example of that can be found here in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local gardener Cheryl Waites is hosting Autumn Day in ...
Amid pandemic, gardens help people’s spirits grow
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Fall has started in Boulder City and even though temperatures are higher than normal and the pandemic is still around, the time is right to try something new. Like gardening.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Homeless youth who are served by St. Jude’s Ranch ...
Murals depict St. Jude’s clients’ hopes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Murals depicting hope, resiliency and healing offered at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children were unveiled Oct. 8. They were created during the summer by foster children staying at the Boulder City campus.

(Patti Diamond) Transforming a roasted acorn squash into a meal is simple with a mix and match ...
Tricks make preparing squash a treat
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

This time of year, I can’t go grocery shopping without coming home with at least one squash. This week I bought acorn squash and I’m in autumn comfort food heaven. Squash are in season, delicious, versatile, frugal and fabulous.