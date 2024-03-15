59°F
Community

Class In Session: Garrett Jr. High applauds efforts of its students

March 14, 2024 - 6:05 pm
 

As Garrett Junior High School enters the home stretch of the final quarter, it’s a time to reflect on the accomplishments and celebrations in our Bobcat Family’s journey this year.

From the end of a gripping basketball season that saw the Lady Bobcats qualify for the playoffs and advance to the Elite Eight, to the impressive 9-3 record by the Bobcat Boys, it’s been a year filled with exciting moments and achievements.

The final week of April is National Student Leadership Week, and Garrett has two remarkable organizations that focus on service and leadership and they both tirelessly serve the community and the school. Under the leadership of our dedicated advisers, Christa May and Heather Lawson, both Student Council (STUCO) and the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), have made significant contributions to the success of our year.

National Junior Honor Society is known for its emphasis on scholarship, leadership, service, character, and citizenship, and the NJHS members continue to work both alone and in collaboration with the Student Council to consistently provide opportunities to serve throughout the year. From volunteering at local events and fundraising for charitable causes, to planning coat drives and serving in the community, NJHS continues to show their leadership and dedication and make a positive impact on the school and the community. This year, Heather Lawson, our NJHS adviser, was named the CCSD Activity Adviser of the Year recognizing her leadership and dedication to the organization and the students she serves.

The Bobcat Student Council is an early-bird class at Garrett, and students start at 7 a.m., where you will find these ambitious student leaders in the STUCO room making posters, planning spirit rallies, putting together teacher gifts to show their appreciation, and brainstorming together for how they can make the school a better place. On Friday morning, they sponsor games and music in the courtyard to end the week with cornhole, human tic-tac-toe, giant connect four, and other fun games. Our Bobcat Student Council has been a driving force behind so many fun and spirited activities, fundraisers, and charity drives, to involve students and foster a sense of community. Last year, Christa May, the STUCO adviser, was named the CCSD Student Council Adviser of the Year.

The administration and staff appreciate the efforts of our amazing students who serve in the National Junior Honor Society and the Student Council, and applaud the positive impact they have made on their fellow students and the Boulder City community.

Their passion for service, leadership, and making a difference in our school community is truly inspiring and sets a model for all students to follow.

