A busy time at Mitchell

As always, Mitchell Elementary is busy providing great learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

At the end of October, we collaborated with King Elementary to celebrate fall with our Spooktakular celebration. On the evening of Oct. 30, nearly 1,500 people celebrated our school communities with costumes, treats, pizza, dancing, and a chance to throw water balloons at the principals. This event, organized by our PACs, received additional support from the Boulder City Police Department and local businesses and organizations. We are looking forward to our next event in the fall of 2026.

Mitchell Elementary and the other CCSD schools in Boulder City, have participated in two School Choice Fairs. We enjoyed meeting families from all over the district to promote our community’s schools and our unique strengths. All four schools will work together to promote open enrollment in the Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

On Friday, our second-grade students continued our tradition of their own Macy’s Day Parade. They learn about the parade through reading and other activities then organize a balloon parade to celebrate the season. At the conclusion of the day, Mitchell families sharpened the saw together at our annual Turkey Trot organized by Ms. Handley, our PE teacher. After school, families ran and walked together. At the end of the event, we held a drawing and one lucky family won a turkey and board games to make their Thanksgiving even more fun.

This week, kindergarten families have been treated to the annual program that the kindergarten teachers organize to celebrate the Seven Habits and Thanksgiving traditions. Our kindergarten students accomplish so much with the leadership of their teachers. Within a few short months, they learn how to be successful students, begin building foundational reading and math skills, and share a musical performance with their families.

When we return from the break, our students will take the MAP assessment. This will help us as a school understand and celebrate their growth and achievement and how we can best support their learning for the remainder of the year.