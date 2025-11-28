49°F
Community

A busy time at Mitchell

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
November 28, 2025 - 9:49 am
 

As always, Mitchell Elementary is busy providing great learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

At the end of October, we collaborated with King Elementary to celebrate fall with our Spooktakular celebration. On the evening of Oct. 30, nearly 1,500 people celebrated our school communities with costumes, treats, pizza, dancing, and a chance to throw water balloons at the principals. This event, organized by our PACs, received additional support from the Boulder City Police Department and local businesses and organizations. We are looking forward to our next event in the fall of 2026.

Mitchell Elementary and the other CCSD schools in Boulder City, have participated in two School Choice Fairs. We enjoyed meeting families from all over the district to promote our community’s schools and our unique strengths. All four schools will work together to promote open enrollment in the Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

On Friday, our second-grade students continued our tradition of their own Macy’s Day Parade. They learn about the parade through reading and other activities then organize a balloon parade to celebrate the season. At the conclusion of the day, Mitchell families sharpened the saw together at our annual Turkey Trot organized by Ms. Handley, our PE teacher. After school, families ran and walked together. At the end of the event, we held a drawing and one lucky family won a turkey and board games to make their Thanksgiving even more fun.

This week, kindergarten families have been treated to the annual program that the kindergarten teachers organize to celebrate the Seven Habits and Thanksgiving traditions. Our kindergarten students accomplish so much with the leadership of their teachers. Within a few short months, they learn how to be successful students, begin building foundational reading and math skills, and share a musical performance with their families.

When we return from the break, our students will take the MAP assessment. This will help us as a school understand and celebrate their growth and achievement and how we can best support their learning for the remainder of the year.

bcr default image
What is a critical access hospital?
By Boulder City Hospital

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals who meet certain criteria. This designation was created by Congress via the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 due to the closures of over 400 rural hospitals during the 1980s through the early 1990s. The CAH designation was designed to improve health care access to Americans living in rural areas as well as provided financial stability to the facilities that serve these communities.

A Day in the Sun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
BC schools earn new classification
By Jason Schrock Principal, Marth King Elementary

This past Saturday, Martha P. King Elementary School joined Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Garrett Junior High School, and Boulder City High School at the CCSD Recruitment Fair hosted at Rancho High School. This event marked another important step in our community’s ongoing effort to showcase the exceptional educational opportunities available in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Don’t fall for scams
By BCPD Chief Tim Shea

Phone and text scams cost people across the country millions of dollars a year. Phone fraudsters use the threat of arrest warrants, the promise of romance and even disasters to con unsuspecting people aout of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. These thieves often target senior citizens, because the scam artists know that most seniors will be polite and trusting. Many of these crimes are perpetrated outside the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, making them tough to investigate.

bcr default image
Garrett wraps up a busy fall season
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High School

It has been a busy beginning to fall at Garrett Junior High School.

Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAU ...
AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his gog ...
Halloween Fun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy Jeanne Moody Carl Garcia, Landon Bexley and William Schrock work on a Starbase p ...
King students experience Starbase
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With call signs like Potato, Via, Mr. Sponge and Deli, fifth-graders at Martha King Elementary got a taste of military life with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Art/Design, and Mathematics curriculum, better known as STEAM.