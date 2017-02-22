Local Golf Results

Feb. 2, four-person scramble, for Plus 55 Boulder City Men’s/Women’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 54.6: Tom Fletcher, Bob Oakley, Randy Parker and Bob Northridge.

Second-place winners at 56.2: Roger Montgomery, Dottie Kane, Cecil Short and Benji Sarnessar.

Flight B, first-place winners at 60.9: JR and Bev Nelson, Gary Moles and Ken Taylor.

Second-place winners at 61.4: Lary Street, Clack Newby, Jess Hamilton and Wayne Ross.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Ernie Green, Tom Fletcher, Dottie Kane and Dale Pittman.

Tournaments for those 55 and older are every first Thursday of the month.

Feb. 17, individual tournament results for Boulder City Men’s Golf Association.

Flight A, first-place gross at 72: Garland Saip; second-place gross at 77: Gordon Garff.

First-place net at 70: DW Warczak; second-place net at 70: Mark Holmstrand.

Flight B, first-place gross at 83: Randy Lemos; second-place gross at 89: Curtis Ginnow.

First-place net at 73: Cecil Short; second-place net at 76: Ron Ohlhausen.

Flight C, first-place gross at 87: Clark Newby; second-place gross at 89: Ken Ellis.

First-place net at 71: Jim Ropp; second-place net at 73: Bob Shivers.

Flight D, first-place gross at 90: Ken Konops; second-place gross at 96: Ken Miyazono.

First-place net at 67: Ken Taylor; second-place net at 72: Larry Langley.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Bruce Gold, Amo Sanchez, Benji Sarnessar and Bruce Gold.

The Feb. 18 tournament was canceled because of inclement weather.

Information on how to join these two Boulder City golf associations is available on the bulletin boards at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course. Information also is available on how to join the Winterwood Men’s and Boulder City Women’s golf associations.