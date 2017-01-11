Local Golf Results

Dec. 1 four-person scramble for Plus 55 Boulder City Men’s/Women’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 53.5: Jeff Novak, Mike Frye and Larry Eden.

Second-place winners at 55.7: Bruce Courtney, Al Thomas and Carolyn Boes.

Flight B, first-place winners at 56.4: John Ryan, Keith Hoffman and Brad Kreutzer.

Second-place winners at 56.6: Steve Koon, Ken Miyazono, Dee Imboden and Kathy Mills.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Dee Imboden, Brad Kreutzer, Jerry Boggess and Brad Kreutzer.

Tournaments for players age 55 and older are held the first Thursday of the month.

Dec. 16 four-man total score tournament for Boulder City Men’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 306: Benji Sarnessar, Leigh Wilson, Gary Moles and John Milburn.

Second-place winners at 306: Dwight Warczack, Denny Mayes, Garland Saip and Jim Stephens.

Flight B, first-place winners at 296: Larry Eden, Jeff Novak, Larry Arnold and Mike Frye.

Second-place winners at 296: Clark Newby, Lary Street, Ken Miyazono and Keith Hoffman.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Gary Moles, Bruce Gold, Larry Langley and Dwight Warczack.

Dec 17 individual tournament

Flight A, gross winner at 84: Lynn Parker; net winner at 75: Gary Reed.

Flight B, gross winner at 87: Darren Hall; net winner at 72: Bob Shivers.

Flight C, gross winner at 97: Dan Ward; net winner at 82: Don Blanton.

Flight D, gross winner at 91: Mike Frye; net winner at 73: Ken Miyazono.

Closest to the pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Don Blanton, Ken Miyazono Mike Frye and Kevin Rossiter.

Information on how to join these Boulder City golf associations is available on the bulletin boards at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course. Informational also is available on how to join the Winterwood Men’s and Boulder City women’s golf associations.