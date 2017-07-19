Local Golf Results

June 1, four-person scramble for Plus 55 Boulder City Men’s/Women’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place winners at 55.4: Regina Quintero, Tom Fletcher and Bob Oakley.

Second-place winners at 55.9: Garland Saip, Wade Cordray, Ernie Green and Carlene Veording.

Flight B, first-place (two declared because of an error discovered after prizes were awarded) winners at 57.8: Larry Eden, Mike Frye, Birdie Hurst and Jeff Novak; and at 59.4: Ray Thurston, Bonnie Godtel and Kathy Robinson.

Second-place winners at 59.4: Amo Sanchez, Larry Arnold, Jeff Finney and Ken Konops.

Closest-to-the-pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Marla Effretz, Dale Pittman, Deanna Imboden and Tom Fletcher.

Tournaments for those 55 and older are held every the first Thursday of the month.

June 16, two-person net scramble tournament results for Boulder City Men’s Golf Association.

Flight A, first-place gross/net at 65/63: Gordon Garff and Curtis Ginnow.

Second-place at 67/65: Benji Sarnessar and Leigh Wilson.

Flight B, first-place at 71/67: Larry Arnold and Ed Aquino.

Second-place at 72/69: Jeff Novak and Randy Lemos.

Flight C, first-place at 74/70: Larry Langley and Amo Sanchez.

Second-place at 81/75: Larry Street and Clark Newby.

Closest-to-the-pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Wayne M. (guest), John Milburn, Leigh Wilson and John Axelson.

June 17 tournament results for Boulder City Men’s Golf Association

Flight A, first-place gross/net at 65/64: Jeremy Jenson and Chris Blake.

Second-place at 69/66: Dan Ward and Cecil Short.

Flight B, first-place at 70/67: John Penuelas and Steve Schneider.

Second-place at 72/69: Jeff Novak and Ron Huish.

Flight C, first-place at 68/64: Greg Gale and Jack Brumfield.

Second-place at 77/73: Darren Hall and Dave Carlson.

Closest-to-the-pin winners on holes No. 4, 7, 14 and 17, respectively: Darryl Gutierrez, John Penuelas, Greg Gale and Jeff Novak.

Information on how to join these two Boulder City golf associations is available on the bulletin boards at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course. Also available is information on how to join the Winterwood Men’s and Boulder City Women’s golf associations