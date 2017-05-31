City Recreation

Three men’s softball teams tied for first place

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s softball league is heating up, according to Kelly Lehr, the department’s sports coordinator. There is a three-way tie between Pit Stop, Boulder Dam Credit Union and No Glove, No Love from Henderson.

Big hits from all three teams had the scores in double figures last week.

League standings: Pit Stop 9-3; Boulder Dam Credit Union 9-3; No Glove, No Love 9-3; Mad Dogs 5-7; Duetto 4-8; Ralph’s 0-12.

Boulder Bowl tops coed softball league

The adult coed softball league is coming to an end. Boulder Bowl is in the lead with T.Q. Pallets and Anything Close slightly behind.

There are two more weeks to determine seeding for the tournament that begins June 25.

League standings: Boulder Bowl 7-1; Anything Close 6-2; T.Q. Pallets 6-4; Boulder Dam Credit Union 4-4; Xtreme Clean 4-6; Boulder Dam Brewery 3-5; B.C. Real Estate 0-8.