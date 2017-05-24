Story Tellers Corner: Tale portrays Revolutionary period through eyes of young woman

Imagine it’s the 1760s, just before the birth of a new nation. British officers are regulating the city, and American patriots are trying to break the yoke of servitude and become free.

Then you meet Molly Weston, a young woman with fire in her eyes as she serves ale in the tankards at her father’s tavern. The fire is for the drunken British soldiers she served. But there is one who catches her eye, and warmth tingles within her heart.

That man is Lt. Geoffrey Canfield, a redcoat with a soft manner and blue eyes that watch her intently.

“Revolutionary Heart: The Molly Weston Chronicles” by Lori Piotrowski

The story helps relay the incredible history of our country. The book drives your imagination to that era. You will find yourself living the life of Molly Weston, her family and friends as they try to fulfill the goal of making decisive moves to be rid of the British forever.

Piotrowski writes the story with vivid details.

“I had an important reason to finish this book. Reading all the history of the hardships of the 1760s, while this new nation was going through horrific growing pains, I was inclined to think about what we are experiencing in today’s world. I thought maybe this could help in our time of a new era by building up our esteem and more positive thinking,” she said.

The author’s husband, Russ, daughter Jessica and grandson Canaan are her complete delight. She grew up in the small town of Cozad, Nebraska. She finished school in Ohio and went to Ohio State University, where she earned a master’s degree in Romance languages.

Piotrowski is a Renaissance woman with varied careers, beginning in publishing and then moving into corporate communications, architectural photography and public relations. Recently, she began putting her degree to work teaching Spanish and Portuguese at the College of Southern Nevada.

She is active in civic duties, having been involved with the Girl Scouts and serving as the public relations manager for its cookie sales as well as troop leader.

Piotrowski said she loves living in Southern Nevada and walking the nearby trails, learning about the Native American culture.

She said her favorite day is Friday, when she can leave all her cares behind and curl up in a chair with a good book.

“Revolutionary Heart” is her first book.

The book is available at revolutionaryheart.net and on Amazon.

Brenda Ewers lives in Boulder City. She is a retired nurse and has written several children’s books.