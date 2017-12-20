Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Chili with beans, crackers, salad, cherry crisp

▶ Friday: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, asparagus, salad, dinner roll, dessert

▶ Monday: Closed, Merry Christmas

▶ Tuesday: Turkey pot pie, salad, roll, baked apples

▶ Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, spinach salad, squash, fruit, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

Closed, Merry Christmas

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

10 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving course

11 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320