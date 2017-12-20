Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Chili with beans, crackers, salad, cherry crisp
▶ Friday: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, asparagus, salad, dinner roll, dessert
▶ Monday: Closed, Merry Christmas
▶ Tuesday: Turkey pot pie, salad, roll, baked apples
▶ Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, spinach salad, squash, fruit, roll
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
Closed, Merry Christmas
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
10 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving course
11 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320