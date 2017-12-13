Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Spaghetti, baked acorn squash, salad, yogurt, bread
▶ Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, fruit
▶ Monday: Chicken dumplings, salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Beef broccoli stir fry, steamed rice, vegetables, egg roll, fortune cookie
▶ Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, linguini, acorn squash, green salad, cookies
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. —Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
11:45 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320