Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving; Closed
▶ Friday: Closed
▶ Monday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, roll, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
Happy Thanksgiving; Closed
▶ Friday
Closed
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320