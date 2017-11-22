Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving; Closed

▶ Friday: Closed

▶ Monday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, roll, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

Happy Thanksgiving; Closed

▶ Friday

Closed

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320