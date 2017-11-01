Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, carrots, Caesar salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Beef vegetable stew, crackers, macaroni salad, pudding
▶ Monday: Cheese enchilada, Spanish rice, refried beans, corn, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, salad bar, fruit, crackers
▶ Wednesday: Pork cutlets over rice, peas and carrots, apple crisp, salad
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10 a.m. — Writers group
11 a.m. — Senior health plan
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
11 a.m. —Assistance for veterans and family
1-3 p.m. — Commodities/Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320