Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, carrots, Caesar salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Beef vegetable stew, crackers, macaroni salad, pudding

▶ Monday: Cheese enchilada, Spanish rice, refried beans, corn, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, salad bar, fruit, crackers

▶ Wednesday: Pork cutlets over rice, peas and carrots, apple crisp, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Writers group

11 a.m. — Senior health plan

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

11 a.m. —Assistance for veterans and family

1-3 p.m. — Commodities/Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320