Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Spinach and bacon quiche, potato patty, fruit, salad bar

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, stuffing with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, baked beans, salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato vinaigrette, fruit cup

▶ Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, acorn squash, cucumber salad, biscuit, ambrosia

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

10:30 a.m. — Nevada senior services with Kelly Riley

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

11 a.m. — Senior health plans

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers’ support

* Call for appointment or information 293-3320