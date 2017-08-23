Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This Week’s Lunch Menu:
▶ Thursday: Pork tenderloin, stuffing, broccoli, fruit, pudding
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, birthday dessert
▶ Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, bread stick, yogurt
▶ Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, corn on the cob, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit
This week’s activities
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. —Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320