Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This Week’s Lunch Menu:

▶ Thursday: Pork tenderloin, stuffing, broccoli, fruit, pudding

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, birthday dessert

▶ Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, bread stick, yogurt

▶ Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, corn on the cob, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit

This week’s activities

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. —Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320