Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Fish and chips, coleslaw, fruit
▶ Friday: Chili cheese baked potato, carrots, muffin, yogurt
▶ Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, carrot sticks, pineapple
▶ Tuesday: Deluxe salad bar, crackers or roll, fruit, pudding
▶ Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10 a.m. — Nathan Adelson Hospice
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
1 p.m. — Volunteer meeting
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — AARP Safe Driving course
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimers caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320