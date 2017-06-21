Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Fish and chips, coleslaw, fruit

▶ Friday: Chili cheese baked potato, carrots, muffin, yogurt

▶ Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, carrot sticks, pineapple

▶ Tuesday: Deluxe salad bar, crackers or roll, fruit, pudding

▶ Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Nathan Adelson Hospice

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

1 p.m. — Volunteer meeting

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — AARP Safe Driving course

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimers caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320