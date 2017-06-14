Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, roasted zucchini, fruit
▶ Friday: Father’s Day lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit, cake
▶ Monday: Pork loin, au gratin potatoes, peas, salad
▶ Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwich, chips, broccoli salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Barbecue chicken thigh, squash, cucumber salad, biscuit, ambrosia salad
This week’s activities
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320