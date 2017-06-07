Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, fried cabbage, bread, apple
▶ Friday: Deluxe salad bar and the fixings, breadsticks or crackers, fruit
▶ Monday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, tortellini salad, fruit, oatmeal cookie
▶ Tuesday: Honey apricot chicken, wild rice, mixed vegetables, roll, orange
▶ Wednesday: BLT, navy bean soup, spinach salad, pears
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
11 a.m. — Board candidates presentation
1 p.m. — Bingo/Pinochle
▶ Monday
9 a.m. - noon — Senior Center of Boulder City board election
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law
9 a.m. - noon — Senior Center of Boulder City board election
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
3 p.m. — Sunset Station casino trip
▶ Wednesday
8-10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board election
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and families
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320