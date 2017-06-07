Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, fried cabbage, bread, apple

▶ Friday: Deluxe salad bar and the fixings, breadsticks or crackers, fruit

▶ Monday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, tortellini salad, fruit, oatmeal cookie

▶ Tuesday: Honey apricot chicken, wild rice, mixed vegetables, roll, orange

▶ Wednesday: BLT, navy bean soup, spinach salad, pears

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Red Hats

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

11 a.m. — Board candidates presentation

1 p.m. — Bingo/Pinochle

▶ Monday

9 a.m. - noon — Senior Center of Boulder City board election

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law

9 a.m. - noon — Senior Center of Boulder City board election

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

3 p.m. — Sunset Station casino trip

▶ Wednesday

8-10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board election

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and families

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320