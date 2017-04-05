Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Spinach tortellini with Alfredo sauce, Caesar salad, fruit, garlic bread

▶ Monday: Chicken in cream sauce over white rice, broccoli, salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribs, scallop potatoes, fried cabbage, whole wheat bread, apples

▶ Wednesday: Honey apricot chicken, wild rice, California vegetables, bread, oranges

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Writers group

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. —Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

11 a.m. — Veterans assistance

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320