Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Stuffed cabbage, egg noodles, steamed carrots, garlic bread, apple crisp

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Bratwurst, hot German potato salad, German slaw, apple sauce, oranges

▶ Tuesday: Beef tips with gravy on egg noodles, peas and carrots, salad bar

▶ Wednesday: Hamburgers on a bun, baked beans, stuffed eggs, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Scrabble/Pinochle/Poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320