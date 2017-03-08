Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Baked fish, new potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe

▶ Friday: Chili dogs with cheese and bun, macaroni salad, fruit

▶ Monday: Cheese enchilada with rice, roasted corn and black beans, salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Onion soup, chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots and celery sticks, oranges

▶ Wednesday: Pork cutlets over egg noodles, corn, lima beans, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — Red Hats

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

11 a.m. — Senior law

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

3 p.m. — Club Fortune casino trip

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Better Breathers

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320.