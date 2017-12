Seen on Scene: At Santa’s Electric Night Parade

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Zelzah Shriner and Boulder City resident Jim Giannosa zooms past the crowd in Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday.

A minion attends Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday.

Mike Pacini announces the parade entries on Saturday, Dec. 2, during Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

A Minion attends Santa’s Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Boulder City High School Marching Band members, from left, Jesse Matuska, Gwynneth Miller and Weston Martin march in Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A “Star Wars” landspeeder takes time away from Tatooine to participate in Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Boulder City.

Grace Christian Academy showcases a “Christmas Around the World” float for Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Members of the Boy Scouts of America wave for the camera during Santa’s Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Santa’s Electric Night Parade featured 90 entries including decked out Volkswagen Bugs.

Jingle Cat makes its appearance in Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet the crowd at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.