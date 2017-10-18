Seen on Scene: At the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Boulder City firefighters, from left, Mike Gabiola, Nick Giles and Harold Hadley were among those dishing up pancakes, bacon and bananas Saturday as the department held its annual pancake breakfast and open house.

Left, Jennifer Barrone airbrushes a “tattoo” on the arm of Bernice Smiley, who was visiting from Arizona.

Right, Among those enjoying the pancakes and camaraderie Saturday during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast and open house were, from left, Dr. Dawn Green; Fritz McDonald, a member of the Planning Commission; and Michael Mays, the city’s new community development director.

Lucy, 6, and Henry Keller, 3, of Boulder City were happy to explore one of the fire engines on display.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Errol Tietjen, 6, and his mother, Erica Tietjen of Boulder City climbed aboard an old fire truck from the Nevada National Security Site. The Tietjens have been attending the pancake breakfast and open house annually since moving to town in 2008.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

