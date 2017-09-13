Seen on Scene: At Boulder City High Schools Homecoming Parade

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves at the crowd while taking a selfie during the 2017 homecoming parade on Sept. 7.

The Boulder City High School mascot gets everyone excited about homecoming during the parade on Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

The Class of 2018 float makes it way down Nevada Way on Sept. 7 during Boulder City High School’s homecoming parade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Garrett Junior High School eighth-graders Cameron Johnson, left, and Glen Dodd march in Boulder City High School’s 2017 homecoming parade on Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School student Olivia Goodfellow balances a tennis ball on a large racket during the parade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School cheerleaders, from left, Christina Dunagan, Hope Blatchford, Taylor Cunningham, Kailyn Homer and Morgan McKay, get the crowd excited during the parade on Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Student council dad Robert Murray drives a float in Boulder City High School’s Sept. 7 homecoming parade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School student and tennis player Tanner Montgomery, center in back, throws candy to a spectator while Michael Erlanger, left, and Preston Jorgenson cheer him on.

Bryce Rogers/Boulder City Review

DJ Reese and Summer Coyle were crowned king and queen at Boulder City High School’s annual homecoming game on Friday.