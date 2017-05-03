Seen on Scene: At the Arbor Day Celebration

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City employees Patty Sullivan and David Duncan talk to students from King and Mitchell elementary schools about the importance of trees at the Arbor Day presentation April 27.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Maddie Grimes helps plant a tree outside the Boulder City High School softball field. Her older sister, Jessica, stands by ready to help.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Second-grader Shasta Ryan-Willett helps plant a Chinese pistache tree near Whalen Softball Field during an Arbor Day celebration on April 27.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

David Duncan of Boulder City’s landscape department quizzes his son, Mitchell Duncan, about Arbor Day.