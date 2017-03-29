Homestead takes over annual egg hunt

Children and families will once again be able to celebrate Easter in Boulder City with the 63rd annual Easter egg hunt.

The hunt will be held at 9 a.m. on April 8 at Wilbur Square Park, and there is no cost to participate. It’s open to all children 13 years or younger and is sponsored by The Homestead at Boulder City, which is operated by Volunteers of America.

“The Homestead at Boulder City is thrilled to have a presence with all Boulder City events, including being the primary host for the annual Easter egg hunt to co-sponsoring the Dam Short Film Festival and being a financial contributor to the Shane Patton Foundation,” said Michael C. Fox, residence director. “Whatever we can do for the community, it is always an honor.”

There will be pictures with the Easter Bunny starting at 8 a.m. There is no charge to take a picture, but parents will need to bring their own cameras. Kids should also bring a basket for their Easter eggs.

Among the eggs will be three golden ones with special prizes — a $50 gift card to Toys R Us, a month of music lessons at the School of Rock in Green Valley, and a one-and-a-half-hour party at Boulder Bowl. The first 50 kids in line will also receive a coupon for a free yogurt at Chilly Jilly’z.

Tanya Vece of Volunteers of America said they hope to have 300 kids participate in the egg hunt, approximately double last year’s attendance.

This is the first year that The Homestead and Volunteers of America are organizing the egg hunt. Previously it was done by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

“It’s a good amount of work,” said the Rev. Sandy Johnson of the church. “We did it for a number of years and had been on the lookout for a group to take it over … Tanya is doing a great job with it.”

The church still plans to be involved with the event, she added.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.