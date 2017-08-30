Dogs get their day to ‘pawty’ at Sept. 9 swimming event

The furry population of Boulder City will soon have its yearly party in the community pool.

This year’s Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty will be held Sept. 9 and is the one day of the year where dogs are allowed in the municipal pool.

The event has two sessions with the first from 9-10:25 a.m., and the second from 10:35 a.m. to noon. Registration is limited, and the cost to register for either is $5 by Wednesday, Sept. 6, or $6 after. Dogs may attend only the session for which they are registered.

The Soggy Doggy is also the final event of the summer season at the Boulder City Pool, as the aquatics staff will begin preparing the pool for its winter season that afternoon.

Boulder City Aquatics Coordinator Jacob Andersen said they will start draining the pool then, and on Sept. 13, they and other city staff will install the air support structure on the main pool. The diving pool and wading pool are not open during the winter season.

He said that they will roll the structure out and bolt it together and then attach it to the ventilation system, which will take about two days.

“We kind of have it down to a science, so we can do it pretty quickly,” he said.

The main pool will reopen to the public on Sept. 25 for the winter season.

Andersen said the pool will then be open from 6-10 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for adult lap swimming. Open swimming will be scheduled from 5:15 -8 p.m. on those days.

On Fridays the pool will be open for adult lap swim from 6-10 a.m. and for open swim from 4:45 -8 p.m. On Saturdays, the pool will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Sundays, it will be closed.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Soggy Doggy Rules

No humans allowed in the water.

At least one human, a minimum of 16 years old, for every two dogs.

Dogs must remain leashed when not swimming and under their human’s control at all times.

Dogs 30 pounds and less can swim in the wading pool, as well as the main one.

Boulder City is not responsible for injuries to dogs, their owners or others participating in the event.

Owners are responsible for the actions of their dogs.

If a dog is acting aggressively, it and its owner will be asked to leave.

No female dogs in season allowed.

No dogs allowed with health conditions that may endanger themselves or others.

The aquatics staff will not retrieve toys from the water.

Owners should help their dogs in and out of the water without getting in the pool.

Clean up any accidents.

For the dogs’ safety, participation may be limited to a maximum number of dogs at one time at the discretion of staff.