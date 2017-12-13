Community Briefs

Handbell concert set for Sunday

Harmony Handbells will perform traditional and popular Christmas music during a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The concert, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will feature full choir, small group and solo pieces.

There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

Community blood drive scheduled

A Boulder City community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. today in the gymnasium of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points redeemable for a variety of gifts through United Blood Services.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, using the code bouldercity, or contact Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Republicans to install officers

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will gather for their December meeting at 11 a.m. today in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The afternoon program will include members’ rendition of the “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and a book signing by Merrianne Metzger, who wrote a new children’s book, “Santa’s Last Stop.”

Additionally, club officers for 2018 will be installed, with Lori Piotrowski, president of the state organization, leading the ceremony.

Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Club to hear about solar power

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The guest speakers will be Boulder City resident George Rhee, who will present “A Bright Solar Future for Boulder City,” and Gabby Everett, campaign organizer for Congressional Districts 3 and 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For additional information, contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Story sessions, book club on tap at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Steam exploration club, 10 a.m. today in the community room. For those 0-5.

■ Fiction writing workshop, 2 p.m. today in the community room. The class is a combination of instructor lecture, class discussion and short writing assignments. Class size is limited to 14 participants, who must be 18 or older.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 2:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” will be shown.

■ Youth art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the boardroom.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom. For those 10 and older.

■ Lego challenge, 6 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Candlelight story time, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. Those attending are welcome to wear their pajamas.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to showcase area public land

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

See Spot Run seeks donations

See Spot Run is collecting pet food for those in need. The donations will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Donations can be put inside a black container at the dog park. All items must be in their original packaging and within their expiration date. Items such as food for cats, dogs, birds or fish are being sought, along with cat litter.

Donations will be collected every night and will be accepted through Dec. 22.

They also can be brought to Professional Pet Room & Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a.

Winter scenes focus of new art exhibit

“Let It Snow!,” an exhibit of various works by members of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be on display throughout December in its gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The show features members’ interpretations of the winter theme. Works in a variety of media will displayed.

Farmers market continues year-round

The new farmers market that recently debuted in the parking lot near Chilly Jilly’z in the Boulder Dam Plaza at the western edge of town will continue year-round each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market features about 10 vendors.