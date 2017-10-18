Community Briefs

Republican women to hear from columnist at luncheon today, Oct. 19,

Members of the Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will gather for their monthly luncheon today at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker for the session will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:45.

For details call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Pumpkinman triathlon set for Saturday at lake, in city park

The Pumpkinman Triathlon returns to the area Saturday, Oct. 21, as athletes swim, bike, and run their way from Lake Mead to downtown Boulder City.

The 14th annual event begins at 7 a.m. at Boulder Beach and will travel to the finish line on Colorado Street, with festivities in Bicentennial Park.

There also is a local Pumpkinman Run, which begins at 8 a.m. on Colorado Street in Boulder City.

About 600 athletes are expected to participate.

Those wishing to participate can register at https://www.bbsctri.com/pumpkinman.

Methodist church presents pumpkin patch through Oct. 31

Boulder City United Methodist Church will present its second annual pumpkin patch at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The patch is open and will run through Oct. 31.

It is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to a variety of pumpkins, the patch will feature story times and photo opportunities. It also is participating in a nationwide pumpkin-carving contest; details are available at https://www.facebook.com/carvingcontest.

Art by Jeane showcased in guild’s gallery; works featured at hotel

Shirley Jeane is the featured artist for October in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Her works include shape-oriented, stylized paintings as well as realistic works.

Many of her works are used to help tell a story. She uses curved shapes to “direct” viewers along the story she is telling along with bold colors.

Along with paintings, her “The World Through My Eyes” exhibit includes prints, cards and gift items.

There is no admission fee and all are welcome to attend.

Additionally, the guild recently unveiled its new exhibit at Hoover Dam Lodge.

Works by 30 artists are on display through January at the hotel-casino, 18000 U.S. Highway 93.

A reception in their honor will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. All are welcome to attend.

Fall garden festival scheduled

Local garden enthusiasts are invited to an Autumn Garden Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Boulder City Community Gardens, 370 Railroad Ave.

Hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include garden experts, a new garden club for children, pets in the garden activities, arts and crafts, a seed exchange, plant sale and information about school garden programs and pollinator gardens.

Additional activities by the gardens include several upcoming workshops. Irrigation will be discussed from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 28; weeds will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25; and pests will be discussed from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 16.

For more information, call 702-349-0506.

Halloween story sessions, club meetings on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 19, in the community room. For those age 5 and younger.

■ Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 19, in the community room. The session is designed for those age 6 and older.

■ Drop-in Halloween story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the board room. For those ages age 5 and younger and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat at the library.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Movie, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the amphitheater. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” will be shown. Those age 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

■ Family story time, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the board room.

■ Calendar wheel craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the community room. Advance registration at the information desk is required. There is a $5 supply fee due at registration.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the board room.

■ Crazy 8s math club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the community room. For those in kindergarten through second grade. This is part of an eight-week program.

■ Lego challenge, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler Halloween story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the board room. For children ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat at the library.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the board room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character. For those ages 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lesson in fishing to be offered at Lake Mead on Saturday afternoon

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Park program: “How to Fish,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Along with an angler educator from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, staff and volunteers will share tips about fishing techniques, baits and lures, as well as answer questions about licenses and other regulations. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

■ Ranger chat: “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join rangers to learn a variety of ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Sons of Norway schedule annual lutefisk dinner for Saturday, Nov. 4,

Boulder City/Henderson Sons of Norway Desert Troll Lodge will hold it’s annual lutefisk dinner Nov. 4 at Boulder City Elk’s Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

In addition to lutefisk and Scandinavian meatballs, pork roast, potatoes, vegetables and lefse, the traditional Scandinavian potato flatbread, will be served. Dessert will include homemade Norwegian cookies.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5.

The event will also include a silent auction.

Ticket are $44 for adults and $7 for children younger than age 12. Organizers say the event sells out every year, so early ticket purchase is advised.

For tickets call Dave Nelson at 702-294-9911 or Vikki Renneckar at 702-617-8898.